Babusar Top receives snowfall

Peshawar - The Babusar Top and adjacent hills received snowfall the other day changing the weather into cold in Kaghan Valley on Friday.

According to the district administration and locals, “Climate change has caused snowfall for the second time in the month of July. So far two inches of snowfall was recorded at the Babusar Top.”

“Due to snowfall, the Babusar Road has been closed to vehicular traffic while the Karakoram Highway is closed on three places including Minarthor, Tatta Pani and Cadet College.

Work on clearing the highway at TattaPani and Cadet College was underway, the district administration said.

“Rescue teams have been called in to clear the road in the Minarthor area.”

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Balakot and adjacent areas causing torrents in rainwater channels and River Kunhar, the administration added.

The Meteorological Department said, “The rain spell may continue for the next 12 hours.”