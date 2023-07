KARACHI-Baqaullah Unar, Senior Member of the Board of Revenue Sindh (BS-21) is assigned to hold the charge of acting Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh in addition to his own duties during the leave period of Dr Mohammed Sohail Rajput, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS). “The post is assigned with the approval of the Sindh Chief Minister,” according to a notification issued here on Friday.