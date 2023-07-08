BISP has been recognized at international level: SAPM

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Faisal Karim Kundi has said Benazir Income Support Program, aimed at empowering women, has been recognized at the international level.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said we are introducing new initiatives to facilitate deserving families. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday inaugurated social protection accounts under which the beneficiaries will be able to open their bank accounts.

The Special Assistant said that the budget of BISP has been enhanced to 404.2 billion rupees.