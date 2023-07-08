Saturday, July 08, 2023
Boy dies of snake bite in Chakbeli

Israr Ahmad
July 08, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy bit by a snake to death at Chakbeli area, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Friday.

The deceased child has been identified as Talha, whose body was moved to hospital for autopsy, he said.

According to him, the child was present at his home when a snake entered and bit the boy at Chakbeli Road.

He added the parents of the child had to carry him to hospital in injured condition in a private car when Rescue 1122 rescuers received the boy and put him into ambulance and provided him medical treatment. However, the body died, he said adding that the body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.

Israr Ahmad

