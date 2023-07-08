Broad strikes again as Australia take control in Ashes battle

LEEDS-Australia reached tea at 29-1 in their second innings to lead England by 55 runs overall in a still competitive third Ashes Test after Stuart Broad again dismissed David Warner on Friday. Usman Khawaja was 20 not out and Marnus Labuschagne was on 7 at Headingley.

The one-sided nature of the Broad vs. Warner duel continued as the Australia opener was out for 1 run after he squared up and edged to Zak Crawley in the slips — a mirror image of his first-innings dismissal. It was the 17th time Warner was dismissed by Broad and it left Australia on 11-1.

England earlier limited the deficit damage as captain Ben Stokes and even pacer Mark Wood went on the attack in their first innings to eventually concede only a 26-run advantage to Australia. The hosts were all out for 237 in reply to Australia’s 263. Australia captain Pat Cummins took 6-91 in 18 overs and celebrated his first five-wicket Test haul in England.

England started after lunch on 147-2, still 121 runs behind. That deficit was quickly reduced as Stokes advanced in the afternoon session from 27 not out to a team-best 80, which included five sixes and six fours. He was caught by Steve Smith off Todd Murphy as the last man out. Wood, who took a five-for in his day job, smashed an eight-ball 24 which included three sixes and a four. Stokes and Ollie Robinson added 38 for the final wicket, with Robinson ending 5 not out.

Key England batter Joe Root was dismissed on the second ball of the day and Jonny Bairstow departed in the opening half-hour as Australia gave the hosts a lesson in slip fielding. Allrounders Moeen Ali (21) and Chris Woakes (10) were dismissed before lunch with Ali’s attempted pull shot costing him his wicket. Stokes shared a partnership of 44 with Ali for the sixth wicket.