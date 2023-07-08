Saturday, July 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Broad strikes again as Australia take control in Ashes battle

Broad strikes again as Australia take control in Ashes battle
Agencies
July 08, 2023
Sports

LEEDS-Australia reached tea at 29-1 in their second innings to lead England by 55 runs overall in a still competitive third Ashes Test after Stuart Broad again dismissed David Warner on Friday. Usman Khawaja was 20 not out and Marnus Labuschagne was on 7 at Headingley.

The one-sided nature of the Broad vs. Warner duel continued as the Australia opener was out for 1 run after he squared up and edged to Zak Crawley in the slips — a mirror image of his first-innings dismissal. It was the 17th time Warner was dismissed by Broad and it left Australia on 11-1. 

England earlier limited the deficit damage as captain Ben Stokes and even pacer Mark Wood went on the attack in their first innings to eventually concede only a 26-run advantage to Australia. The hosts were all out for 237 in reply to Australia’s 263. Australia captain Pat Cummins took 6-91 in 18 overs and celebrated his first five-wicket Test haul in England. 

England started after lunch on 147-2, still 121 runs behind. That deficit was quickly reduced as Stokes advanced in the afternoon session from 27 not out to a team-best 80, which included five sixes and six fours. He was caught by Steve Smith off Todd Murphy as the last man out. Wood, who took a five-for in his day job, smashed an eight-ball 24 which included three sixes and a four. Stokes and Ollie Robinson added 38 for the final wicket, with Robinson ending 5 not out.

Dominant Sri Lanka thump West Indies in CWC Qualifier

Key England batter Joe Root was dismissed on the second ball of the day and Jonny Bairstow departed in the opening half-hour as Australia gave the hosts a lesson in slip fielding. Allrounders Moeen Ali (21) and Chris Woakes (10) were dismissed before lunch with Ali’s attempted pull shot costing him his wicket. Stokes shared a partnership of 44 with Ali for the sixth wicket.

Tags:

Agencies

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023