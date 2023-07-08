By-elections on vacant village councils’ seats in KP on Aug 27

Peshawar - By-elections on the vacant seats of neighbourhood and village councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on August 27, 2023.

According to a spokesman for the provincial election commission Sohail Ahmed, district returning and returning officers have also been appointed for the purpose.

According to the schedule, the returning officers will issue a public notice on July 14 and candidates will submit their nomination papers from July 17 to 19.

The nomination papers would be scrutinised from July 21 to 24 while decisions on any appeals regarding the selection and rejection of the papers would be made on August 1.

Any candidate will have until August 3 to withdraw nomination papers while the electoral symbols would be allotted on August 4.

The public office-holders are banned from announcing any development schemes or visiting the areas where the by-elections are being organised.