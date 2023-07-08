Saturday, July 08, 2023
Capital police nab 17 outlaws

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 08, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad-The Islamabad capital police apprehended 17 outlaws including 6 absconders from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. 

Following these directives, the Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Nasir Abbas and recovered 10 bottles of wine from his possession. The Khanna police team arrested three accused namely Hanif, Abdul Sattar and Shaban involved in drug peddling and recovered 1675 gram heroin and 1085 gram hashish from their possession.

Likewise, the Koral police team arrested an accused namely Hafiz Ur Rehman and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Kirpa police team arrested the accused namely Naveed involved in illegally selling petrol. Humak police team arrested an accused namely Qasir Habib and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Lohi Bher police team arrested two accused namely Sajjad Ahmed and Farhan Gul and recovered two pistols with ammunition from their possession. Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Shaim Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Shehzad Town police arrested a liquor dealer namely Rafiq Masih and recovered 50 litres of alcohol from his possession. 

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. 

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.

He added Islamabad capital police teams have also arrested six absconders during the last 24 hours  involved in heinous crime.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to all police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes.

During the crackdown, Tarnol, Industrial Area, Golra and Bani Gala police teams arrested six absconders during the last 24 hours involved in heinous crime.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad said that the Islamabad capital police are taking all possible steps to eradicate crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad capital police, he added.

He also directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in heinous crimes. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained.

OUR STAFF REPORT

