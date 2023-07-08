China’s Huazhong Agriculture University to collaborate with UAF

ISLAMABAD - The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, and Huazhong Agriculture University in China’s Hubei province will promote mutual cooperation to increase agricultural productivity by using innovative modern approaches.

For this purpose, the two universities will collaborate on ICT, drone technology, animal breeding, and modern technology for cotton, soybeans, and citrus fruits in the planned Pak-China Agricultural Technology Park at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

The objective is to achieve the goals of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

The statement was made by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan after a meeting with a delegation from Huazhong Agriculture University, China. The UAF provided an update on the meeting.

The VC mentioned that technology park to be established at the UAF would be a milestone in agricultural development in Pakistan. It would not only ensure an increase in production but also introduce new innovations, including value addition and precision approaches.

Earlier, the head of the Chinese delegation, Wu Yuelang, stated that a delegation led by UAF VC Dr Iqrar had visited Huazhong Agriculture University the previous month to identify areas for mutual collaboration.

Wu emphasised that the 9-member delegation from Huazhong Agriculture University, Hubei, represented a continuation of reciprocal mutual interest. He also mentioned that they had conducted a series of meetings with Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu to explore ways to promote cooperation for agricultural growth and development.