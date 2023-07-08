CM announces decision to open 22 social security hospitals in Punjab

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid visits to the Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital at Multan Road and Social Security Hos­pital at Ferozepur Road. During his visits, the CM thoroughly inspected various wards and assessed the medical facilities provided to the patients. He interacted with the patients, inquiring about their well-being and the quality of medical services they were receiv­ing. The patients and their attendants expressed their satisfaction with the facilities available at the Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital, highlighting the availability of doctors and the pro­vision of free medications. The CM announced the government’s decision to open 22 social se­curity hospitals, across the province, to the pub­lic to cater to their healthcare needs. He stated that an agreement would be reached between the government and the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution to facilitate this initiative. He revealed plans for the establishment of a rehabili­tation center for disabled industrial workers, the installation of an MRI machine, and the creation of a burn unit at the Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital. He also mentioned that the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Institute of Cardiology (RAIC) would ex­tend its services to the general public in addition to industrial workers. As part of the ongoing im­provements, 50 additional beds will also be added to the hospital. The CM instructed the develop­ment of a new lodging facility outside the RAIC waiting area, designed in line with the standards of Jinnah Hospital, to pro­vide enhanced amenities to patients’ attendants. He emphasized the replace­ment of old wheelchairs with new ones and stressed the availability of life-saving injections during emergencies. During his visits, the chief minister thoroughly examined the emergency department, X-ray unit, CT scan room, physiotherapy section, record room, and surgical unit. He also toured the Orthopedic Ward, Pediatric Ward, Dialysis Unit, and RAIC, where he interacted with attendants in the waiting areas to address any concerns they might have. Commissioner PESSI provided a brief­ing to the CM regarding the facilities offered at the Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital.