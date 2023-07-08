Commissioner, RPO visit Imambargah, review procession route

SIALKOT - Gujranwala Divi­sional Commissioner Syed Naveed Haider Shi­razi alongwith Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Haider Ashraf visited the Markazi Imambargah Si­alkot Cantt and inspect­ed the route of the main procession of Muharram. Sialkot Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Adnan Mehmood Awan and Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Hasan Iqbal were present. The officers met the organisers and dis­cussed the arrangements and security related mat­ters. The commissioner directed the district ad­ministration to make necessary arrangements for security, cleanliness, required patchwork and repairing of street lights of all Imambargahs and procession routes. He also directed all depart­ments including WAPDA, Sui Gas and telecommu­nication companies to review their installations on the procession routes. District administration and police should make parking arrangements at a suitable distance from the Majlis, he said and added that apart from the main route, other crossings should be closed by installing barbed wire in time. Earlier, DC Sialkot Ad­nan Mehmood Awan and DPO Muhammad Hasan Iqbal gave a briefing regarding the arrange­ments during Muharram in the district.