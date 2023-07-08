Cost of Three Phase Smart Energy Meters for AMI project up by 100pc in a year

ISLAMABAD-The cost of the Three Phase Smart Energy Meters for AMI project has recorded an increase of 100pc and reached around Rs 48000 from the earlier Rs22000 around a year ago, compelling LESCO to approach NEPRA to review and allow the adjustment of investment plan for the tariff control period from FY2023-24 to 2027-28.

In a letter to NEPRA, LESCO has said that the prices of supplies and material related to STG, AMI System, ELR, ABC, DOP and other projects have been escalated significantly due to unprecedented inflationary impact, delays in opening of letter of credits (Foreign Exchange Component) by State Bank of Pakistan and rupee-dollar parity in last couple of months as already requested vide letter No.10089-96/MJRAD/11 dated 9th December, 2022. Therefore, it is not possible to complete the projects within allowed limit and available finances.

NEPRA has considered and approved the 5 years business plan for tariff control period FY2023-24 to 2027-28 vide determination, under Section 32 of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 read with Para 23 of NEPRA Guidelines for Determination of Consumer End Tariff (Methodology and Process), 2015.

As per subject determination, no re-appropriation shall be allowed to LESCO against the approved investments under different heads. Moreover’ according to para No. 19(v), in case of any deviation under each head of investment for more than 5% of the approved investment plan due to any regulatory decisions/interventions, LESCO shall be required to submit the additional investment requirements for prior approval of the authority.

Further, LESCO also has been directed to submit a quarterly progress report showing utilization of allowed investment, physical progress and analysis regarding the benefits accrued against amount incurred for each project highlighted under different heads.

It is worth mentioning here that the investment plan was prepared on the basis of reference prices within period of March-2022 to June-2022.

Considering an example of price escalation of Three Phase Smart Energy Meters for AMI project, whose price has been astoundingly escalated to double its value in the last 09 months (from Rs, 22,000 in March 2022 to Rs 42,500 in December 2022). So much so, the unit rates of the same meters have been quoted at Rs 48,900 and Rs. 47,900 in tenders of MEPCO and IIESCO respectively. Therefore, the approved Budget of Rs 1,500 million for FY 2023-24 in approved DIIP is being revised to Rs 3,200 million without changing the scope, in order to achieve the targets for installation of meters.

Furthermore, the Ministry of’ Energy (Power Division) initiated Smart Metering Rollout Plan which was prepared by PSIA/USAID in consultation with PPMC & PITC vide letter dated 21st November, 2022. Smart Metering Rollout Plan includes replacement of Three Phase Meters against all tariff categories having load above 5KW to be completed within a period of 3 years; therefore, it will result into additional scope as well as cost estimates against approved AMI project accordingly.

The Authority in its previous determination or its Multi-Year Consumer End Tariff Pertaining to Financial Years 2015-2016 to 2019-20, allowed LESCO to true up the benefit of incremental investments and vice versa each year through the Prior Year Adjustment mechanism.

The capital expenditures play a key role to improve efficiency of DISCOs as the financing of development projects is linked with successful completion of projects, which culminates into savings and better monetary performance. In order to achieve the set targets, the investment plan should be flexible enough to accommodate any variation or additional requirement for seamless execution of projects. Also vide para No. 19 (ii) of the said DIIP determination, the Authority has directed to quarterly review the status of execution of projects to keep a close watch on the progress of their implementation.

LESCO has requested to review and allow re-appropriation to LESCO within the approved investments under different heads. To review and allow the adjustment of investment plan/capital expenditures (CAPEX) on the basis of actual investment / true-up, for the tariff control period FY2023-24 to 2027-28 as per previous practice.