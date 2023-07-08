Country needs national unity, harmony: Samina Zehri

QUETTA - Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Cen­tral Vice President Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday said that the enemy was after the integrity and peace of Pakistan and the recent inci­dents of terrorism were a link to the same nefarious plans of the enemies. All Pakistanis should unite together for the country and would fully sup­port to Pakistan Army, security agen­cies to root out terrorism, she said in a statement, adding that Pakistan needed national unity at this time, not riots. Pakistan needs peace and security, not chaos and unrest. Paki­stan cannot afford any political cha­os and unrest. Those who want to push Pakistan towards corruption are hostile to Pakistan and Islam. To protect the security and peace and stability of Pakistan, the whole na­tion has to work together for the integrity and survival of Pakistan and for this we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice and it will de­stroy the nefarious intentions of the enemies forever, she said. She said that Pakistan was in dire need of po­litical and economic stability at this time and, for this, all political elites should respect each other while avoiding intolerance and extremism and should not take any steps that would strengthen the tactics of the enemies. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that political disagree­ment was everyone’s right, but it was not acceptable to go so far in political opposition and throw mud on the opponent’s personal life and family by putting aside moral values.