Cyber attack warning to ECP raises concerns

ISLAMABAD - A cyber attack warning to the country’s top election body has raised many concerns as it created fear of stealing important data.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked all the staff to take precautionary measures and avoid opening emails. It was asked to the employees to ignore emails and report it as spam. This warning was issued when the electoral watchdog is planning to hold important meetings on LG polls and general elections.

The cyber attacks normally breach the security of the institution, gaining unauthorised access to emails and data etc.

When contacted, the ECP’s concerned staff said it was a normal precautionary email which is sent to the organisation.