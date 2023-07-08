DC orders full payment of cotton price to farmers

KHANEWAL - Khanewal Dep­uty Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu on Friday directed the rel­evant officers to discour­age illegal deductions in cotton prices and ensure full payment of cotton crops to farmers. Tak­ing serious notice of the illegal deduction of cot­ton prices by a middle man from farmers, the DC while presiding over a meeting with officers of the agriculture de­partment, directed of­ficers concerned to visit the market and monitor the auction of cotton. He said that the ginners and middle man would be di­rected to avoid illegal de­ductions in cotton prices and pay a fixed Rs8,500 per maund to farmers. Speaking on the occa­sion, he said, “A bumper crop of white gold could strengthen the country’s economy and offering full payment of the crop will encourage farmers and restore their trust.” He asked agriculture of­ficers to guide farmers in picking the early and late crops to get the best production. Giving a briefing in the meeting, Deputy Director (DD) of Agriculture Dr Muham­mad Iqbal Niazi said that production of the early cotton crop was being noticed and it was about three increased as compared to the pre­vious years. The depart­ment striving hard to support farmers in get­ting maximum cotton production, he added.