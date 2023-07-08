Saturday, July 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DC orders intensifying anti-dengue action

Our Staff Reporter
July 08, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA - Bhakkar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Noor Muhammad Awan has directed the officers con­cerned to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas. According to a press release is­sued here on Friday, the DC said that indoor and outdoor surveillance should be conducted in all vulnerable areas of the district due to current weather conditions. 

The authorities concerned should take effective measures to control dengue while special teams, the under anti-dengue drive, should inspect resi­dential and commercial places and educate citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue, he added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023