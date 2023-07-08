DC orders intensifying anti-dengue action

SARGODHA - Bhakkar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Noor Muhammad Awan has directed the officers con­cerned to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas. According to a press release is­sued here on Friday, the DC said that indoor and outdoor surveillance should be conducted in all vulnerable areas of the district due to current weather conditions.

The authorities concerned should take effective measures to control dengue while special teams, the under anti-dengue drive, should inspect resi­dential and commercial places and educate citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue, he added.