DIG Rizvi calls for unity, harmony in society

LAHORE - DIG Operations Lahore, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi while presiding over a meeting of the Peace Committee in Sadar Division has said that month of Muharram-ul-Haram teaches us the virtue of sacrifice and standing up for the truth. He emphasized that by demonstrating unity and harmony among our ranks we can foil the nefarious designs of anti-social elements. Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi expressed these views during the meeting with the members of the Peace Committee in Sadar Division. The meeting was attended by SP Sadar Division, circle officers and SHOs. The members of the Peace Commit­tee, including religious scholars and license holders of Majalis and processions were also present on this occasion. Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that Lahore Police is determined to ensure peace and provide security during Muharram-ul-Haram. He said that promotion of Intersect harmony is the prime need of the time. He stat­ed that Allah Almighty love those who love his fellowmen. People of provincial metropolis will see Lahore Police on the roads and discharging its duties of safeguarding the lives and prop­erty of the citizens. Lahore Police will be seen performing its duties during Muharram in a more efficient manner. The organizers of Ma­jalis and processions should strictly observed the time restriction and route. He further said that search operations are being conducted on daily basis throughout the city. Citizens should provide immediate information to the police regarding any suspicious activities.