The Rupee is predicted to depreciate to 293.52 by the end of this quarter and 317.29 in 12 months. This is a concerning forecast for the country’s economic stability, and high domestic borrowing, interest payments, and an unsustainable debt structure are all key factors contributing to this situation. As a result, Pakistan faces several challenges that demand immediate attention and suitable economic policies to safeguard its economy and currency.

The projected depreciation will have a direct impact on inflation. Bank of America Securities have given a projection of 26% inflation in the Fiscal Year 2024. A weaker currency raises the cost of imported goods, leading to higher prices for consumers and exacerbates Pakistan’s balance of payments crisis. This depreciation will also increase the cost of doing business which in turn will reduce Pakistan’s competitiveness in the international market. To address this, policymakers need to focus on reducing the cost of production, improving the ease of doing business, and enhancing export competitiveness. Encouraging local industries and diversifying export items can help achieve a more balanced trade position.

Similar economic policies can help pave the way to tackling these issues and effectively repairing the economy. Pakistan’s unsustainable debt structure is another area that demands immediate attention. Restructuring debt payments and exploring options for debt re-profiling or renegotiation can ease the current economic burden. Additionally, efforts should be made to attract foreign investments that can inject much-needed capital into the economy. By doing so, Pakistan can ensure a steady flow of dollars and enhance the overall financial stability.

Pakistan’s economic challenges, as reflected in the projected depreciation of the rupee, necessitate proactive measures from both the government and economic experts. Emphasis should be placed on promoting economic growth, addressing debt restructuring, and achieving equilibrium between import and export volumes. Attracting more investment and ensuring a competitive business environment are crucial steps that need to be taken to stabilize the economy and secure a brighter future for Pakistan.