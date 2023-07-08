Saturday, July 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Economic Challenges

July 08, 2023
Opinions, Editorials

The Rupee is predicted to depreciate to 293.52 by the end of this quarter and 317.29 in 12 months. This is a concerning forecast for the country’s economic stability, and high domestic borrowing, interest payments, and an unsustainable debt structure are all key factors contributing to this situation. As a result, Pakistan faces several challenges that demand immediate attention and suitable economic policies to safeguard its economy and currency.

The projected depreciation will have a direct impact on inflation. Bank of America Securities have given a projection of 26% inflation in the Fiscal Year 2024. A weaker currency raises the cost of imported goods, leading to higher prices for consumers and exacerbates Pakistan’s balance of payments crisis. This depreciation will also increase the cost of doing business which in turn will reduce Pakistan’s competitiveness in the international market. To address this, policymakers need to focus on reducing the cost of production, improving the ease of doing business, and enhancing export competitiveness. Encouraging local industries and diversifying export items can help achieve a more balanced trade position.

Dominant Sri Lanka thump West Indies in CWC Qualifier

Similar economic policies can help pave the way to tackling these issues and effectively repairing the economy. Pakistan’s unsustainable debt structure is another area that demands immediate attention. Restructuring debt payments and exploring options for debt re-profiling or renegotiation can ease the current economic burden. Additionally, efforts should be made to attract foreign investments that can inject much-needed capital into the economy. By doing so, Pakistan can ensure a steady flow of dollars and enhance the overall financial stability.

Pakistan’s economic challenges, as reflected in the projected depreciation of the rupee, necessitate proactive measures from both the government and economic experts. Emphasis should be placed on promoting economic growth, addressing debt restructuring, and achieving equilibrium between import and export volumes. Attracting more investment and ensuring a competitive business environment are crucial steps that need to be taken to stabilize the economy and secure a brighter future for Pakistan.

Broad strikes again as Australia take control in Ashes battle

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023