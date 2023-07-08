Saturday, July 08, 2023
ECP meeting on preparations for general polls on July 10

Three-day training for district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) concludes

Agencies
July 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that an exclu­sive meeting, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, is scheduled to take place on Monday l.

The primary agenda of the meeting will revolve around the meticulous planning and preparations for the up­coming local government elections in Islamabad and the Punjab province, with a special emphasis on ensuring their timely and efficient execution.

This crucial gathering of the Elec­tion Commission signifies the com­mission’s dedication and commit­ment to upholding the democratic process in the country.

Meanwhile, the three-day train­ing by the leading trainers for Dis­trict Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) ahead of the upcoming general elections was successfully concluded at Pakistan’s Electoral Academy for Democratic Practices, Research, and Management (PADRM) here Friday. A total of 33 officers from the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) were impart­ed comprehensive training during this intensive session. Thy will play a pivotal role in disseminating their knowledge to a larger group, includ­ing 142 DROs and 859 ROs hailing from all four provinces of the country.

The training session encompassed a wide range of topics crucial to en­suring the smooth conduct of the up­coming general elections. 

The participants received compre­hensive instruction on electoral pro­cedures, legal frameworks, and best practices in managing the electoral process. Equipped with this valuable knowledge, the trained officers are now well-prepared to fulfill their vital roles during the upcoming elections. To ac­knowledge the successful completion of the training, Zafar Iqbal Hussain, Special Secretary of the ECP, presented certificates to all the participants. 

This recognition underscores the commitment of the ECP in strength­ening the skills and expertise of elec­toral officers, ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and ef­ficiency in the electoral process.

On the concluding day of the train­ing, the ECP has taken a significant step forward in its preparations for the upcoming General Elections.

