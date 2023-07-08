Eight children killed in Shangla landslide laid to rest

PESHAWAR - The funeral prayers of the eight children who died in a landslide in Martung area of District Shangla were offered on Friday. A large number of people from political, social and different schools of thought participated in the funeral prayer.
The tragedy struck when the kids were playing cricket in a local ground in the mountainous Shangla district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday. The local residents initially started the rescue operation, but for two hours, there was no sign of official assistance. Eventually, the Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the difficult-to-access area and commenced the rescue efforts by recovering the victims trapped. The district had experienced heavy rainfall throughout the night, and the possibility of landslides was apparent in certain areas. Tragically, the children overlooked the risks associated with the weather conditions. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced financial assistance of Rs 1 million each for the families of eight children who were buried alive in a landslide in the Martung Tehsil of Shangla.
The ones who sustained injuries in the incident would also be provided with financial support from the prime minister, according to a PM Office statement.