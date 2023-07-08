Eight children killed in Shangla landslide laid to rest

PESHAWAR - The funeral prayers of the eight chil­dren who died in a landslide in Mar­tung area of District Shangla were offered on Friday. A large number of people from political, social and dif­ferent schools of thought participat­ed in the funeral prayer.

The tragedy struck when the kids were playing cricket in a local ground in the mountainous Shang­la district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday. The local residents initially started the rescue opera­tion, but for two hours, there was no sign of official assistance. Eventual­ly, the Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the difficult-to-access area and com­menced the rescue efforts by recov­ering the victims trapped. The dis­trict had experienced heavy rainfall throughout the night, and the pos­sibility of landslides was apparent in certain areas. Tragically, the chil­dren overlooked the risks associated with the weather conditions. Mean­while, Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Friday announced financial as­sistance of Rs 1 million each for the families of eight children who were buried alive in a landslide in the Mar­tung Tehsil of Shangla.

The ones who sustained injuries in the incident would also be provid­ed with financial support from the prime minister, according to a PM Office statement.