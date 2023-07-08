Saturday, July 08, 2023
Eight children killed in Shangla landslide laid to rest

Eight children killed in Shangla landslide laid to rest

PM announces Rs1 million compensation for each family

Our Staff Reporter
July 08, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  The funeral prayers of the eight chil­dren who died in a landslide in Mar­tung area of District Shangla were offered on Friday. A large number of people from political, social and dif­ferent schools of thought participat­ed in the funeral prayer. 

The tragedy struck when the kids were playing cricket in a local ground in the mountainous Shang­la district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday. The local residents initially started the rescue opera­tion, but for two hours, there was no sign of official assistance. Eventual­ly, the Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the difficult-to-access area and com­menced the rescue efforts by recov­ering the victims trapped. The dis­trict had experienced heavy rainfall throughout the night, and the pos­sibility of landslides was apparent in certain areas. Tragically, the chil­dren overlooked the risks associated with the weather conditions. Mean­while, Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Friday announced financial as­sistance of Rs 1 million each for the families of eight children who were buried alive in a landslide in the Mar­tung Tehsil of Shangla.

The ones who sustained injuries in the incident would also be provid­ed with financial support from the prime minister, according to a PM Office statement.

