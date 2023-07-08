Encroachments under Ravi bridge being removed to avert floods

LAHORE - Under the directions of Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the authorities con­cerned have started removing all encroachments and slums under the River Ravi bridges im­mediately in the face of possible floods, official sources told APP. Following the directions, all for­mations of Lahore division have started operations to remove en­croachments under the bridges across the River Ravi. All neces­sary preparations and availabil­ity of resources re being ensured before any emergency, added the official. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a preliminary warn­ing regarding possible floods in River Ravi. Likewise, Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) and Rescue-1122 have also been alerted and instructed to make sure of availability and stock checking of all emergency sup­plies. On Friday, about 14,000 cusecs of water was flowing in River Ravi, the official said, add­ing that there was normal flow in the river with the water flowing below the bridges. Commission­er Randhawa had also paid a vis­it to River Ravi on Thursday and reviewed arrangements to tackle the possible floods. He was ac­companied by officers of Paki­stan Army, district administra­tion of Lahore and Sheikhupura, Rescue-1122, WASA, Irrigation and other departments. During a briefing, the departments pro­vided details about preparations in case of any emergency or flood. According to experts from Irriga­tion Department and Flood Man­agement, if water level reaches up to 80,000 cusecs, it can lead to some serious damage, but the current flow of water is within safe limits. Meanwhile, Lahore Waste Management Company has made special cleanliness ar­rangement regarding clearance of city drains before and with the start of monsoon. As per the formulated plan LWMC has com­pleted the 80% work regarding monsoon cleanliness arrange­ments. In this regard, LWMC deployed additional workforce and staff near 528 drains of 398 Km of length across the city followed by conducting the massive awareness campaign around drains. LWMC Com­munity interface department has deployed the social mobi­lizers to sensitize the public on proper disposal of waste. Keeping in view the monsoon plan 891 workers have been deployed at the choking points including Mall Road, Gulberg, Johar Town, Town Ship, Bhagri­an, Nisbat Road, Montgomery Road, Azaadi Chowk and other points whereas desilting activ­ity being carried out at Walled City, Gawal Mandi, Nisbat Road, Wahga Town, Barki, Hadyara village and multiple areas of Allama Iqbal Town. The opera­tions department has conduct­ed special cleaning operation whereas social mobilization team has reached residents, shopkeepers and buyers near Shingai Drain, Samna­bad Drain, Rohi Drain, Kharak Drain, Shadman Drain, Gujjar Pura Drain and other drains in the city. The teams have dis­tributed the awareness mate­rial and briefed on the proper disposal of waste to ensure the smooth drainage during mon­soon by avoiding littering in the drains.