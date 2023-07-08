Encroachments under Ravi bridge being removed to avert floods

LAHORE - Under the directions of Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the authorities concerned have started removing all encroachments and slums under the River Ravi bridges immediately in the face of possible floods, official sources told APP. Following the directions, all formations of Lahore division have started operations to remove encroachments under the bridges across the River Ravi. All necessary preparations and availability of resources re being ensured before any emergency, added the official. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a preliminary warning regarding possible floods in River Ravi. Likewise, Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) and Rescue-1122 have also been alerted and instructed to make sure of availability and stock checking of all emergency supplies. On Friday, about 14,000 cusecs of water was flowing in River Ravi, the official said, adding that there was normal flow in the river with the water flowing below the bridges. Commissioner Randhawa had also paid a visit to River Ravi on Thursday and reviewed arrangements to tackle the possible floods. He was accompanied by officers of Pakistan Army, district administration of Lahore and Sheikhupura, Rescue-1122, WASA, Irrigation and other departments. During a briefing, the departments provided details about preparations in case of any emergency or flood. According to experts from Irrigation Department and Flood Management, if water level reaches up to 80,000 cusecs, it can lead to some serious damage, but the current flow of water is within safe limits. Meanwhile, Lahore Waste Management Company has made special cleanliness arrangement regarding clearance of city drains before and with the start of monsoon. As per the formulated plan LWMC has completed the 80% work regarding monsoon cleanliness arrangements. In this regard, LWMC deployed additional workforce and staff near 528 drains of 398 Km of length across the city followed by conducting the massive awareness campaign around drains. LWMC Community interface department has deployed the social mobilizers to sensitize the public on proper disposal of waste. Keeping in view the monsoon plan 891 workers have been deployed at the choking points including Mall Road, Gulberg, Johar Town, Town Ship, Bhagrian, Nisbat Road, Montgomery Road, Azaadi Chowk and other points whereas desilting activity being carried out at Walled City, Gawal Mandi, Nisbat Road, Wahga Town, Barki, Hadyara village and multiple areas of Allama Iqbal Town. The operations department has conducted special cleaning operation whereas social mobilization team has reached residents, shopkeepers and buyers near Shingai Drain, Samnabad Drain, Rohi Drain, Kharak Drain, Shadman Drain, Gujjar Pura Drain and other drains in the city. The teams have distributed the awareness material and briefed on the proper disposal of waste to ensure the smooth drainage during monsoon by avoiding littering in the drains.