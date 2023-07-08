Eradicating honor killing  

It is literally horrifying to hear that on the back of court marriages, families not only cut off relations with their children but also kill them in the name of honour, even after knowing that their children were arranged for marriage against their wishes.

Despite the fact that the Quran has asked parents to take good care of their children before marriage, the rate of forced marriage still stands at around 46 percent in Pakistan. Apart from that, a recent report from UNICEF highlights that Pakistan has around 19 million child brides who were one way or another forced to get married to someone who’s either much older than her or who is not accepted by society as a man.

Moreover, while expressing concern over rising cases of forced marriages, the UN children’s agency stated that nearly 4.6 million children were married before the age of 15 and 18.9 million were married just after they turned 18 without involving the children’s own wishes.

However, our government, along with all concerned authorities, has totally made themselves unaware of this rising cruelty that is causing large destructions in the lives of youth, including society and the whole nation. No matter how hard the public tries to overcome this dilemma, until or unless the government starts to work on it, this is going to end for sure. Above all, the governor needs to wake up and take major steps to control such incidents before it’s too late.

Authorities must pass restrictions on honour killing, and the government is requested to set up different teams to guide and spread knowledge for maintaining human rights among people with a conservative mindset. And by considering honour killing as a serious human rights violation, each individual must be preventing it.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Kech.