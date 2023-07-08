Faisalabad announces ‘No Helmet-No Fuel’ policy

FAISALABAD - The petrol filling station has been di­rected to follow ‘No Helmet-No Fuel’ policy by the district administration.

According to a notification issued by district administration here on Friday, the management of all petrol pumps has been directed to strictly follow the instruction in this regard.

Assistant commissioners and civil defence officers have been directed to get implement the instruction by the petrol pumps admin.

The petrol pump admin has been further directed to display banners at prominent places for the aware­ness of motorcyclists.

WOMAN SHOT DEAD IN JALVI MARKET

Unidentified assailants shot dead a woman in Jalvi Market Jaranwala Road, here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that unknown assailants came and opened fire at a woman near Madani Cloth Jalvi Market Jaranwala Road and escaped from the scene.

As a result, the woman received se­rious bullet injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assis­tance. The area police also reached the spot and took the body into cus­tody which was later on identified as 28-year-old Saima resident of Da­wood Colony Faisalabad. The police dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem while further investiga­tion was under progress, he added.

BOY FOUND DEAD FROM NULLAH

A youth was found dead from a siem nullah in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police limits here on Friday.

Locals spotted a boy floating in siem nullah near Akbarabad, Jail Road and informed the rescue office.

A team of rescuers reached the site and fished out the body from drain waters. The deceased was later iden­tified as Attique Ahmed, 20, son of Amjad Shah. The body was handed over to Ghulam Muhammad Abad po­lice for further legal action.