Saturday, July 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Fawad Chaudhry gets interim bail in May 9 riots case

Fawad Chaudhry gets interim bail in May 9 riots case
Web Desk
3:40 PM | July 08, 2023
National

Fawad Chaudhry, the prominent political figure and former federal minister, has been granted interim bail by the Anti-Terrorism Court in May 9 riots case.

According to the details, the ATC granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in two cases including May 9 riots case till August 8.

The court’s decision came as a relief for Fawad Chaudhry, as it restrained the police from arresting him. The interim bail provides him temporary protection from detention until August 8.

As part of the bail conditions, the court has instructed Fawad Chaudhry to submit a surety bond of Rs 100,000 for each case respectively.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

Nation remembers Abdul Sattar Edhi on 7th death anniversary

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1688789119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023