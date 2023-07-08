Finance Division turns down proposal for release of 25pc of uplift budget in 1st quarter

ISLAMABAD-The Finance Division has turned down a proposal of the Planning Ministry for the release of 25 percent of development budget during first quarter of 2023-24, and instead allowed the release of only 15 percent funds.

The funds release strategy for development budget for the current financial year (CFY) 2023-24, issued by the Finance Division, said that funds for development budget shall be released by Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) Division out of the PSDP allocation for CFY for approved projects at 15% for 1st quarter, 20% for 2nd quarter, 25% for 3rd quarter and 40% for 4th quarter.

For the speedy release during the remaining tenure of the PDM government, the planning ministry has recommended Finance Division may devise release strategy @ 25% or Rs 237.5 billion for each quarter to ensure sufficient and timely availability of funds, however, Finance Division has allowed only 15 percent release.

Out of the total PSDP allocations of Rs 950 billion, for FY 2023-24, 15% funds of the rupee component will be released for QI, FY 2023-24. The total amount for the 1st quarter will be Rs 131 billion. Of the Rs 131 billion, Rs 60.26 billion will be released for SDGs while available funds for remaining PSDP schemes during QI, FY 2023-24 will be Rs 69.74 billion.

Funds released against surrendered amount for SDGs during FY2022-23 were Rs 20.26 billion. Funds released for approved SDGs schemes for FY2023-24 will be Rs 41 billion. Funds amounting to Rs11.5 billion are further released in respect of foreign exchange component during QI, FY2023-24.

While executing development projects PD&SI Division and the PAOs concerned shall ensure implementation of the provisions contained under Chapter-Ill of the Public Finance Management Act, 2019.

PD&SI Division shall devise quarterly sector-wise/project-wise/division-wise strategy for release of funds for PSDP within the appropriations approved by the National Assembly and included in the Schedule of Authorized Expenditure in terms of Article 83 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Any proposal for change to the limits prescribed at (i) above shall be considered by the Budget Wing, Finance Division on case to case basis and shall require prior approval of the Finance Secretary.

The release of funds for approved projects in a Demand for Grant and Appropriation shall be made by the PAO in each quarter within above limits. The PAO shall ensure availability of sufficient funds for employees related expenses for each project.

PAOs/Heads of Attached Department/Heads of Sub-ordinate Office or Project Director shall not make any re-appropriation of funds from ERE to Non-ERE heads of account except with the prior concurrence of Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

Adequate budgetary allocations on account of Foreign Exchange Component (Rupee Cover) shall be ensured by all relevant PAOs and conveyed to Economic Affairs Division and Finance Division.

Funds for foreign exchange payments shall require prior approval of the External Finance Wing of Finance Division. While examining requests for such funds, External Finance Wing shall consider availability of foreign exchange.

Section 23 of the Public Finance Management Act, 2019 provides that no authority shall incur or commit any expenditure from the “Federal Consolidated Fund” until the same has been sanctioned by the National Assembly and the expenditure has been provided for the financial year through:

All payments shall be made through the pre-audit system by all the Accounting Organizations and Offices or through Assignment Account Procedure or any other procedure issued by the Finance Division. Separate Assignment Account shall be opened for each project.

No direct payment through the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shall be made by any office, except with the prior approval of the Finance Secretary as per Rules 3(2) and 3(3) of the Cash Management and Treasury Single Account Rules, 2020.

The provisions of Public Finance Management Act 2019, the Financial Management and Powers of Principal Accounting Officers Regulations 2021 and Instructions issued by Planning Commission shall be strictly adhered to by all the PAOs and the Accounting Offices.

The instructions with regard to supplementary grants shall be issued by the Budget Wing, Finance Division, separately. There shall be no requirement of ways and means clearance from Budget Wing of Finance Division for the release of development budget.