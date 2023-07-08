FIR registered against man who groped woman at Gulistan-e-Jauhar

KARACHI-After a lapse of four days, authorities have finally registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the individual involved in an attempted sexual assault on a woman in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi.

On Friday, the local police officially lodged a case based on the state complaint at the Jauhar police station, taking cognizance of the distressing incident that occurred on July 3.

In response to the incident, a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the case of the woman’s harassment in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar. The committee will be led by the Gulshan superintendent of police, and its primary objective will be to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident and bring the perpetrator to justice.

Meanwhile, the woman has been identified through CCTV footage, but her family had allegedly refused to cooperate in the investigation.

A couple of days ago, a disturbing video of an undressed man harassing a young girl in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi garnered widespread social media condemnation, with people calling for the police to trace and take action against the suspect at the earliest.