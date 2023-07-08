First-ever import from Russia crosses Torkham Border

Khyber - The first-ever import from Russia to Pakistan crossed the Torkham border on Friday.

It should be noted that the Federal Minister for Communication, Asad Mehmood, signed a trade agreement with Russia under the TIR (Transit International Route) system during his visit to Moscow in March.

As part of the pilot project to activate the corridor between Russia and Pakistan, the transit route under the TIR system was used for the June 2023 shipment from Moscow (RUS) to Islamabad (Pakistan).

In a simple gathering at the Torkham border, officials and traders received two import containers loaded with yarn and wheat. Speaking at the event, Rameez Ali, Managing Director of Best Trans Pvt Ltd, stated that it was a positive development for Pakistani traders to formally commence business with Russia. This initial trial import from Russia to Pakistan laid the foundation for a significant increase in bilateral trade between the two countries soon, he added.

Ali also mentioned that Russia is a major producer of petroleum products and wheat, which can be imported, while Pakistan can export garments, sports goods, rice, oranges, potatoes, and other commodities.

A local trader and clearance agent, Mujib Shinwari, expressed his delight over the new trade activity, highlighting the benefits it would bring to businessmen and the overall trade in the country. He stated that Pakistan could address the challenges of power and petroleum product shortages by importing them from Russia. Shinwari further emphasized that the Central Asian route is a valuable one, but it would be more convenient for trade if there is sustained peace in Afghanistan and fewer border restrictions.

Transporters estimated that imports from Russia and Central Asian countries would take approximately seven to nine days to reach Torkham, and vice versa.