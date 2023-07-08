Foreign tourists call atmosphere electrifying as 3-day Shandur Polo Festival begins

SHANDUR/ISLAMABAD-The three-day Shandur Polo Festival kicked off on Friday in the Chitral district located in Pakistan’s mountainous northern region. Held at the world’s highest polo ground at 12,500 feet, the festival is the most important of its kind. In the opening day ceremony, polo teams from Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan marched past, while children from different schools recited the national anthem and bands performed various national songs. On this occasion, local artists also performed Waziristani, Kalash, Chitral and Khattak dances. The paragliders received special tribute from the spectators at the inaugural ceremony jointly organized by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government and Frontier Corps North. On the first day of Shandur Polo Festival, three matches were played between different teams. A large number of tourists from across country and foreigners have flocked to the area to see the Shandur Polo Festival. Also the senior civil and military officials, a large no of locals and others also attended the festival. The three-day festival features polo matches as well as nightly fireworks and campfires for participants. A total of 10 teams from Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan are participating in the festival. The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP CTA) Director General Bakhtiyar Khan, Commissioner of Malakand Division Shahid Khan, and military officials jointly inaugurated the festival. A good number of local tourists and foreign tourists showed up at Shandur to see the thrilling competitions between the traditional rivals Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan. On this occasion, traditional local dances were also presented at the opening ceremony of the festival. The paratroopers from the army also exhibited their performance. The people of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan had set up stalls at the event showcasing their traditional goods, handicrafts, embroidered dresses Kalash dresses, honey and dry fruits. The personnel of the Tourism Police, Cops from Chitral, and Dir were deployed to maintain security at the event. Talking to reporters, Commissioner Malakand Shahid Khan said that it was a difficult task to hold such an event at this altitude. He said that he wanted the visitors to enjoy and feel the environment. He said that tourists from all over the country and a good number of foreigners had also turned up to enjoy the matches. He said this event was aimed at promoting tourism and the soft image of the country. In reply to a query about the condition of roads, he said that maintaining roads in the mountainous terrain was a herculean task. He, however, said that they had requested the federal government to release funds so that the road infrastructure could further be improved. A foreign tourist Mr Andrew, hailing from USA who gave only his first name, said that he was impressed by the hospitality and culture of the local people. He said that it was a good experience to watch the polo match at this altitude. “I am really enjoying myself here as this atmosphere is really ‘electrifying’,” he remarked. A woman tourist from Russia Ms Natasha said that she was visiting the country for the first time along with her family. She said that she was thrilled to see the matches as it was her first-ever experience to enjoy a polo match. Some tourists also urged the government and authorities concerned to pay attention towards the dilapidated road condition and reconstruct the roads to facilitate tourists and promote tourism in the country and internationally as well.