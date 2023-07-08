Saturday, July 08, 2023
Gang looting cooking oil in police van busted

STAFF REPORT
July 08, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Karachi police after a successful raid have busted a gang involved in looting stocks of cooking oil in a police van during near the Garden Headquarters, police confirmed on Friday. According to media reports, more than five suspected members of the gangs were arrested during a raid near the Garden Headquarters. The arrested persons include the owner of a go-down, a worker and policemen. The officials revealed that the armed men in a police van used to loot goods  vehicles transporting stocks of cooking oil in District Central. They added that dozens of robbery incidents were reported last month. After the robberies, the accused used to hide the cooking oil to the go-down.

