As members of the global community, we are facing the significant challenge of a rapidly growing population. Currently, the world population stands at approximately 7.9 billion, and it is projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. This rapid increase in population has various implications for our planet and our daily lives that we need to be aware of.

The growing population means increased demand for resources such as food, water, and energy. It puts pressure on our natural resources and results in the depletion of our environment. Overuse of these resources can also cause severe environmental problems such as deforestation, desertification, air and water pollution, and climate change. Similarly, a large population can put an immense strain on infrastructure such as transportation, housing, and medical care. This can lead to overcrowding and poor living conditions, particularly in urban areas. Overcrowding often results in inadequate access to healthcare, poor sanitation, and a higher incidence of infectious diseases. An increase in population can also lead to socioeconomic problems such as poverty, unemployment, and inequality. It can adversely impact the global economy and result in a shortage of jobs, a decline in income, and a rise in housing prices.

To mitigate these challenges and maintain a sustainable future, we need to take action now to reduce population growth. We can achieve this by promoting family planning and providing education about reproductive health. We must also work towards improving access to essential resources such as clean water, health care, and education. We must take responsibility for stabilising population growth to secure a healthy future for our planet and future generations. We need to increase awareness of this issue and encourage our leaders to promote policies that support sustainable growth. Let us join hands in this endeavour for a better tomorrow.

FARIS KHALIQ,

Kech.