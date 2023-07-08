Saturday, July 08, 2023
'Harry Potter Viaduct' in Scotland offers breathtaking view to visitors

The Glenfinnan Viaduct in Scotland, used as a location in several movies and television series, including the Harry Potter movies, allures tourists with its amazing view of the Scottish highlands. 

Built from 1897 to 1901, the 380-meter (1,246-foot) long viaduct on the West Highland Line in Glenfinnan, Inverness-shire is the longest concrete railway bridge in Scotland.

Crossing the River Finnan at a height of 30 meters (100 feet), the route offers a breathtaking view of the Scottish highlands.

Glenfinnan Viaduct has been used as a location in movies and television series, including Ring of Bright Water, Charlotte Gray, Monarch of the Glen, Stone of Destiny, The Crown, as well as four of the Harry Potter films.

