House robbery traced, two thieves held

MULTAN - Bohar Gate police Multan has traced a house rob­bery case and arrested two thieves besides recov­ering stolen valuables from their possession here on Friday. According to police sources, Safia Bibi resident of Tipu Sultan Colony in premises of Bo­har Gate police station reported that she was away from home for some time but when returned on June 9, she found locks of the house broken. She alleged that her relative Zain Ali alongwith his ac­complices stole foreign currency worth Rs9.8 mil­lion and gold ornaments from the house.

The police registered the case number 228/23 against the criminals and started the investiga­tions. City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantonment Division Hassan Raza Khakhi to arrest the criminals.

The police team arrested accused Zain Ali and Rohail and recovered stolen valuables and a car from their possession. Further investigations were underway, the police added.

Meanwhile, the Bohar Gate police have also ap­prehended three proclaimed offenders Tanveer, Omer Farooq and Abdul Rehman. The police said that the POs were wanted in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.