London - More than 450 people were charged and cannabis plants worth more than £115 million seized in a massive month-long drugs operation in June, British police said Friday. Operation Mille saw searches and arrests carried out across England and Wales “at a scale and pace not seen before”, police said. “Nearly 200,000 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of between £115-£130 million ($147 million-$166 million, 135 million-152 million euros) were seized,” police said.