Saturday, July 08, 2023
IHC instructs for recovery of Ali Nawaz’s brother

IHC instructs for recovery of Ali Nawaz's brother
Agencies
July 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered the authorities to ensure recovery of missing a citi­zen Umar Nawaz Awan, the brother of PTI’s leader Ali Nawaz Awan, within three days. The court in­structed the Chief Commissioner ICT and Inspector General of Police (IGP) to appear before court in personal if the missing person was not recovered within the said time. Justice Tariq Mehmood Jah­angiri heard the case regarding the matter where in the police officials also appeared before the bench. 

The wife of the missing citizen shared the evidenc­es regarding the lifting Umar Nawaz with the police officials in USB. At the outset of hearing, Justice Jah­angiri expressed annoyance with the police and said that the Safe City Cameras’ system should be closed down if it was not helpful in such matters. The court noted that the family members of the citizen did not even know whether the victim alive or not. 

Petitioner’s lawyer Dr. Baber Awan said that the two vehicles had chased the victim and lifted him before his wife and four daughter, but the police expressing anonymous about the incident.

