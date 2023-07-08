IMF team meets PPP, PTI leaders to discuss fresh deal

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - In line with its decision to meet heads of major political parties to seek their support for the $3 billion standby agreement reached with the Pakistan government, an IMF team called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his residence on Friday to discuss the staff level agreement.
Also, the IMF Resident Representative Esther Perez Ruiz Friday called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) finance team including Syed Naveed Qamar and Saleem Mandviwala in Islamabad to discuss standby agreement with Pakistan.
The PTI's team included Chairman Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Shaukat Tarin, Omer Ayub Khan, Dr Sania Nishtar, Shibli Faraz, Taimur Jhagra and Muzammil Aslam. The meeting lasted for more than an hour. The meeting was attended by IMF country chief Nathan Porter who joined virtually from Washington and Resident Representative Esther Perez who was physically present. In a statement after the meeting, senior PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that the discussions took place on the staff level agreement that the IMF has reached with the government for a 9-month US$3 billion stand-by arrangement and in this context the PTI supports the overall objectives and key policies. “We welcome the stand-by-arrangement to preserve macroeconomic stability by anchoring external financing and sound policies ahead of the national elections due in the fall of this year and until a new government is formed. We wish to stress the importance of programs to protect the lower-income segments of the population from high inflation,” Hammad maintained. The PTI leader further stated that the PTI considered political stability and rule of law as integral to the economic stability of Pakistan. “Following free, fair, and timely elections as per the constitution, a new government mandated by the people will initiate reforms and engage on a longer-term basis with multilateral institutions to further economic transformation, higher and more inclusive growth”, he added. Hammad said that chairman Imran Khan will also address the nation in this regard. The IMF team earlier had a meeting with the economic team of the PPP which also announced its full support to the agreement. Before the meeting, Hammad Azhar on Friday said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had reached out to the party leadership “to solicit the party’s support for the $3 billion standby agreement and its broad objectives”. In a tweet, the PTI leader added that the IMF’s team is to hold a meeting with the party chief over the telephone this afternoon.”Both PTI’s economic team and the IMF team will join, in person and virtually, to take part in the discussions,” he added. Meanwhile, the PPP’s finance team agreed to support the program in larger national interest, Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar said this on his official twitter account.