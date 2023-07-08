IMF team meets PPP, PTI leaders to discuss fresh deal

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - In line with its decision to meet heads of major political par­ties to seek their support for the $3 billion standby agreement reached with the Pakistan gov­ernment, an IMF team called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his residence on Friday to discuss the staff level agreement.

Also, the IMF Resident Repre­sentative Esther Perez Ruiz Fri­day called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) finance team in­cluding Syed Naveed Qamar and Saleem Mandviwala in Islam­abad to discuss standby agree­ment with Pakistan.

The PTI's team included Chairman Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Shaukat Tarin, Omer Ayub Khan, Dr Sania Nishtar, Shib­li Faraz, Taimur Jhagra and Mu­zammil Aslam. The meeting last­ed for more than an hour. The meeting was attended by IMF country chief Nathan Porter who joined virtually from Washing­ton and Resident Representative Esther Perez who was physically present. In a statement after the meeting, senior PTI leader Ham­mad Azhar said that the discus­sions took place on the staff lev­el agreement that the IMF has reached with the government for a 9-month US$3 billion stand-by ar­rangement and in this context the PTI sup­ports the overall ob­jectives and key pol­icies. “We welcome the stand-by-arrange­ment to preserve macroeconomic sta­bility by anchoring ex­ternal financing and sound policies ahead of the national elec­tions due in the fall of this year and un­til a new government is formed. We wish to stress the impor­tance of programs to protect the lower-in­come segments of the population from high inflation,” Hammad maintained. The PTI leader further stated that the PTI consid­ered political stability and rule of law as in­tegral to the econom­ic stability of Paki­stan. “Following free, fair, and timely elec­tions as per the con­stitution, a new gov­ernment mandated by the people will ini­tiate reforms and en­gage on a longer-term basis with multilat­eral institutions to further economic transformation, high­er and more inclu­sive growth”, he add­ed. Hammad said that chairman Imran Khan will also address the nation in this regard. The IMF team earli­er had a meeting with the economic team of the PPP which also announced its full support to the agree­ment. Before the meeting, Hammad Azhar on Friday said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had reached out to the party leadership “to solicit the party’s sup­port for the $3 billion standby agreement and its broad objec­tives”. In a tweet, the PTI leader added that the IMF’s team is to hold a meeting with the party chief over the telephone this af­ternoon.”Both PTI’s economic team and the IMF team will join, in person and virtual­ly, to take part in the discussions,” he add­ed. Meanwhile, the PPP’s finance team agreed to support the program in larger na­tional interest, Min­ister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar said this on his official twitter account.