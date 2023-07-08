Imran’s May 9 arrest was unlawful, says SC verdict

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has issued a detailed judg­ment explaining rea­sons behind its decision to declare Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case unlawful.

A three-member bench issued the ver­dict saying Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) by the paramilitary forc­es on May 9, triggering violent protests and at­tacks on the civil and military installations in the country. Follow­ing Khan’s arrest, IHC CJ Farooq took notice of the matter on the same day, and summoned the Islamabad IGP and the interior secretary. Sub­sequently, the court summoned NAB DG and the anti-graft body’s prosecutor general to appear in person. Af­ter hearing the arguments from all the parties, the IHC declared the deposed prime minister’s arrest legal.

The former premier’s lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar, then peti­tioned the apex court on his be­half for Khan’s release.

On May 11, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Paki­stan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Mi­nallah took up Khan’s petition and directed NAB to present the PTI chairman before the court.

The top court termed Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case illegal and authorities have been ordered to release him im­mediately.

The apex court sent the PTI chief to the Police Lines Guest House and ordered him to pres­ent himself before the IHC by the next day, the same court which declared his arrest legal, while also setting the precedence that no person will be arrested with­in the premises of a court.

In its detailed verdict, the Su­preme Court noted that before reproducing the short order dat­ed 11.05.2023, it was important to note that during the course of the hearing, this court made it abundantly clear to all learned counsels who were present that the sole question of law before it was the legality of the mode and manner in which the arrest war­rant dated 01.05.2023 was exe­cuted inside the premises of the high court.

“That this Court was not con­cerned either with the legali­ty of the arrest warrant or with the proceedings being under­taken by NAB in the investiga­tion against the petitioner in the AQT Case. That those were mat­ters which may, if at all, be de­termined by the competent fora in the appropriate proceedings,” read the verdict.

The top court wrote in its ver­dict that it is a well-settled prin­ciple that the dignity, sanctity and safety of the courts for the benefit of all concerned stake­holders are inviolable and can­not be compromised. The SC bench noted that the breach of this assurance undermines the effective dispensation of justice by deterring people from seek­ing the resolution of their dis­putes from the courts.

“Therefore, to safeguard the peoples’ right to access the Su­perior Courts and accordingly to seek justice, Article 204 of the Constitution has conferred this Court (and the High Courts) with the power to punish any per­son interfering with or obstruct­ing the process of the Superior Courts in any way or prejudic­ing the determination of a mat­ter pending before them,” read the verdict.

The bench said having surren­dered before the high court to in­voke its jurisdiction, the petition­er’s arrest from the high court premises preemptively blocked his recourse to the judicial relief of prearrest bail and thereby vio­lated his fundamental right of ac­cess to justice.

The top court observed that such action also interfered with the working of the high court, intervened in the exercise of its lawful jurisdiction and obstruct­ed its process.