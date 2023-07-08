Saturday, July 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Investigation Wing officers meeting held

Our Staff Reporter
July 08, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  SSP (Internal Accountability) Imran Kish­war presided over a meeting of officers from the Investigation Wing at his office, aimed at conducting a comprehensive evaluation of their performance in han­dling pending road certificates and dis­posal of under-investigation cases. 

Expressing dissatisfaction, SSP Imran Kishwar addressed the underwhelming performance of certain SDPOs in dealing with pending road certificates and under-investigation cases. He firmly cautioned them to enhance their performance, em­phasizing the timely completion of case challans and the swift resolution of pend­ing road matters. Additionally, he directed the officers to ensure timely submission of challans to the courts, in collaboration with the respective prosecutors.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023