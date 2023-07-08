Investigation Wing officers meeting held

LAHORE - SSP (Internal Accountability) Imran Kish­war presided over a meeting of officers from the Investigation Wing at his office, aimed at conducting a comprehensive evaluation of their performance in han­dling pending road certificates and dis­posal of under-investigation cases.

Expressing dissatisfaction, SSP Imran Kishwar addressed the underwhelming performance of certain SDPOs in dealing with pending road certificates and under-investigation cases. He firmly cautioned them to enhance their performance, em­phasizing the timely completion of case challans and the swift resolution of pend­ing road matters. Additionally, he directed the officers to ensure timely submission of challans to the courts, in collaboration with the respective prosecutors.