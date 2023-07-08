Investigation Wing officers meeting held

LAHORE - SSP (Internal Accountability) Imran Kishwar presided over a meeting of officers from the Investigation Wing at his office, aimed at conducting a comprehensive evaluation of their performance in handling pending road certificates and disposal of under-investigation cases.
Expressing dissatisfaction, SSP Imran Kishwar addressed the underwhelming performance of certain SDPOs in dealing with pending road certificates and under-investigation cases. He firmly cautioned them to enhance their performance, emphasizing the timely completion of case challans and the swift resolution of pending road matters. Additionally, he directed the officers to ensure timely submission of challans to the courts, in collaboration with the respective prosecutors.