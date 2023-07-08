Saturday, July 08, 2023
IPP to release manifesto 'reflecting agricultural revolution' in coming week

Web Desk
6:26 PM | July 08, 2023
National

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) would release its manifesto in the coming week, said IPP spokesperson Firdaus Ashiq Awan on Saturday.

Addressing the presser, Awan said the party would apply for registration to the ECP after fulfilling the criteria. “We shall participate in the election fully,” she added.

She said the IPP’s manifesto would reflect revolution in the agricultural sector, adding that the party would project the country’s real face to the world. “We are not just making tall claims,” she added.

She went on to say that the party would field candidates in every constituency, adding that the youth was misguided in the past. “The IPP is going to formulate a future roadmap for the youth,” she added.

IPP leader Awn Chaudhry had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, she said, adding that if a party was moving with an agenda of ruining the state, it should be banned. “PTI chief always prioritised himself to the state,” she alleged.

Nawaz Sharif to lead election campaign soon: Atta Tarar

She also said prayers for the departed soul of IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen’s brother Alamgir Tareen.

Web Desk

National

