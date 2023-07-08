Islamabad court declares Toshakhana case against PTI chief admissible

A district and sessions court on Saturday upheld its previous decision by declaring the Toshakhana case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman admissible.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar announced the verdict reserved earlier in the day after he rejected a plea filed by PTI lawyer Gohar Khan, seeking adjournment of the case till Monday. The case has been adjourned till July 12.

During today’s hearing, the judge expressed resentment over non-appearance of Khwaja Harris, the main counsel for the former prime minister, saying the court showed exemplary leniency in this case.

He said Mr Harris had been summoned to submit arguments after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) referred the case to the trial court and gave seven days to decide on maintainability of the Toshakhana case.

Earlier, Gohar Khan submitted two petitions seeking exemption from appearance for the PTI chief and adjournment of case till July 10.