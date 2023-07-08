Islamabad court seeks Imran’s arguments in Toshakhana fraud case today

Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar get interim bail extension in May 9 vandalism cases.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - A local court in Islamabad on Friday adjourned hearing till tomorrow in a plea pertaining admissibility of Toshakhana criminal case against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI). Additional Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar heard the case where in the lawyers of PTI’s chair­man and Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) appeared before the court. The PTI chairman’s lawyer Barrister Gohar adopted the stance that senior counsel Khawaja Harris couldn’t appear before the court due to engagements in other courts.

However, ECP’s Lawyer Amjad Pervaiz said that these were just de­laying tactics by the other side.

The court granted one-time ex­emption from appearance to Imran Khan and sought arguments from his lawyer today. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had instructed the trial court to re-decide the admissi­bility of the said case within seven days. The PTI chief was accused of not disclosing the information about the gifts received from toshakhana.

Also, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday granted interim bail till August 8 to Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Im­ran Khan, in four cases linked to May-9 vandalism.

The court ordered both sisters to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief, besides asking them to join the investiga­tions. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad But­tar conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan. Both sisters also ap­peared along with their counsel during the proceedings.

Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan had approached the court for bail after issuance of their arrest warrants in cases of attacking Jinnah House ( the corps commander house in Lahore) and setting ablaze a con­tainer at Kalma Chowk and PML-N office in Model Town, during May-9 vandalism.

Meanwhile, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended in­terim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi till July 21 in three cases re­lated to May-9 vandalism, includ­ing the attack on Jinnah House and Askari Tower. The court also granted interim bail to the PTI leader till Au­gust 8 in three other cases, including vandalism at PML-N office in Model Town, during May-9 riots.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar con­ducted the proceedings on bail peti­tions of Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The PTI leader along with his counsel also appeared before the court on expiry of his interim bail.

Meanwhile, the court also extend­ed the interim bail of PTI’s former secretary general Asad Umar till July 21 in case of attacking Askari Tower and directed him to join the investigation.

Asad Umar along with his counsel also appeared before the court on expiry of his interim bail.