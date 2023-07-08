Islamabad police launch traffic education campaign 

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have launched a specialized traffic education and enforcement campaign to address traffic-related challenges faced by residents of the federal capital.

In line with the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the campaign being run under command of SSP/ CTO Syed Mustafa Tanvir, aims to maintain smooth traffic flow and ensure compliance with traffic laws, thereby reducing accidents.

To bolster this initiative, special enforcement squads have been deployed, and stringent action is being taken against underage drivers, individuals not using seat belts or helmets while riding motorcycles, and those using dark glasses and high beams.

During the recent traffic holdup, conducted on Friday, a total of 309 drivers were issued challan tickets for violating traffic rules. Furthermore, 9 vehicles and 14 motorcycles were impounded and subsequently brought to different police stations for further legal proceedings.

Moreover, mechanics involved in vehicle alterations are also being targeted. The campaign includes raising public awareness about traffic laws and road safety, with the Islamabad Capital Police Education Wing actively engaging citizens in this endeavor.

As part of their civic duty, residents are urged to abide by traffic regulations and discourage young children from driving vehicles, prioritizing the protection of precious lives in the federal capital.