Jhang Police finalise security plan of Muharram-ul-Haram

JHANG - Jhung District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Tariq Mahboob has directed police officers to pro­vide foolproof security during Muharram.According to details, a high-level meeting was held here to finalise the security plan of Muharram-ul-Haram which was presided by Malik Tariq Mahboob.

All DSPs and SHOs of the dis­trict attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that during Muharram, 493 tradi­tional and licenced mourning processions including Tazia, Al­lam and Zuljinah would be tak­en out from different places of the district during the first ten days of Muharram while 1,902 majalis Aza would be recited.

Addressing the meeting, the DPO said that as per the direc­tion of the Home department Punjab, no one would be al­lowed to initiate any new pro­gramme in Muharram.

He said district police would provide foolproof security to every Majlis Aza and mourning procession in the district.

He directed that sensitive pro­cessions and Majalis would be provided special security as per the security plan.

He said all processions and Majalis would start on the given time and be concluded at the fixed time. While no one would be allowed to change the route of the mourning procession and had to abide by the given route.