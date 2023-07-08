JI, worldwide Islamic movement mark condemnation day against desecration of Quran

LAHORE - The Jamaat-e-Islami and worldwide Islamic movements jointly marked “condemnation day” on Friday in Pakistan and other countries besides Bangladesh, Malaysia, Lebanon, South Africa, Turkey against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Islamophobia. In Pakistan, the protest rallies were taken out in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and other cities. Thousands of people participated in the protest marches. Holding banners and placards, they demanded action against the person involved in a blasphemous act in Stockholm and joint action by the Islamic world against the countries where such criminals are allowed to hurt the feelings of the Muslim world under government patronage. JI Emir Sirajul Haq delivered a speech at Mansoorah and also addressed a public gathering in Jhang. JI secretary general Amirul Azeem led the protest march at Multan Chungi in front of Mansoorah. Sindh Emir Muhmmad Hussain Mehanti addressed the protest march in Malir Karachi, Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi in Quetta and KP secretary general Abdul Wasay in Peshawar. Haq called for the diplomatic and trade boycott of Sweden, saying mere words uttered by the rulers in condemnation of the burning of the Holy Quran were not enough to represent the feelings of the Pakistani nation. He demanded Islamabad convene an emergency meeting of the OIC to devise a solid strategy against Islamophobia. He said an organized campaign had been started against Islam and its followers in Western countries after 9/11. The hatemongers and psychological patients could put world peace in danger if the Western government failed to stop them, he warned, saying two billion Muslims could not bear the disrespect of their most beloved personality, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and the Holy Book. The most unfortunate aspect of the Sweden incident, he said, was that the Sweden authorities allowed a person to burn the Quran under their protection. The JI chief also condemned the Israeli forces’ brutal action and terrorism against Palestinian Muslims and expressed solidarity with the Palestine freedom movement.