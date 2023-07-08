JUI chief Fazlur Rehman calls on NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) chief Molana Fazlur Rehman on Friday called on National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf at the latter’s house.

The meeting underscored exchange of thoughts on political and financial matters. State Minister for Communication Molana Asad Mahmood, Khurram Pervaiz Raja, and Shahrukh Raja were also present at the occasion.

Fazl also inquired upon him and admired his role for running the assembly affairs with grace. Ashraf said the coalition government had presented a people-friendly budget despite challenges, adding that the previous government pushed the country to crises.

Fazl said the parliament had an important role to steer the country out of crises, adding that the incumbent government had been trying hard to bring economic stability in the country.