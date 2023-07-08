Saturday, July 08, 2023
JUI thanks people for reposing confidence in Balochistan LG polls

MUHAMMAD ASAD CHAUDHRY
July 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD  - The spokesperson of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has thanked the people of Balochistan for reposing confidence on his party in the local government elections in the province.

In his written statement, Aslam Ghouri maintained that the JUI-F retained the honour of being the largest party in Balochistan during recent local government elections.

He claimed that the JUI-F and its allies have made a clean sweep in Balochistan as a number of districts chairmen of his party have been elected including Qila Saifullah, Chaman, Pashin, Qila Abdullah, Saurab, and other districts.

He said that in addition to district chairmen, JUI-F also got the posts of district vice chairmen in Shirani, Kharan, Kalat and Panjgur.

He said we are leading in the results, which have been completed while results of other districts are still coming and we are confident that we will win there as well.

“We are grateful to the people of Balochistan who expressed confidence in Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s narrative and leadership,” the spokesperson added. He hoped that the elected representatives of JUI-F will set a record for public services in the province.

