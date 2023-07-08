Justice Mussarat Hilali takes oath as SC judge

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Friday administered the oath of of­fice to Justice Mussarat Hilali, former Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, as Judge of the Su­preme Court of Pakistan here in a simple but dignified cere­mony. Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advo­cate General Islamabad, se­nior lawyers and law officers, officers of Law & Justice Com­mission of Pakistan and Fed­eral Judicial Academy Islam­abad, attended the ceremony. The Registrar Supreme Court conducted the proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony. Of­ficers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan also attend­ed the ceremony. After Justice Hilali’s elevation, the num­ber of top court judges had increased to 16 out of a total sanctioned strength of 17.