Karachi awaits equipment for clearing choked sewerage lines: Mayor

KARACHI-Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that 12 suction, 12 jetting and 10 hybrid vehicles will soon be handed over to the Water and Sewerage Board which will help in opening the choke points of the sewage lines in the city. Two mobile workshops have also been handed over to the Water Board to improve the sewage system. He said this on a visit to the factory of Mairaj Limited along with Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Water Board Syed Salahuddin and Project Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP).

On this occasion, General Secretary Pakistan People’s Party South District Karamullah Waqasi and other officers and elected representatives were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab inspected the mobile workshops and also drove them and said immediate action should be taken on complaints received from any area of the city regarding the sewage system. He observed that it was necessary to develop the underground sewerage system on better and modern lines to protect the roads and streets of the city from the overflow of sewage and to prevent the roads and streets from falling into disrepair. For this purpose modern and standard machinery is being made available, he added.

He said that the purpose of coming to this factory today was to evaluate the machinery produced here and to provide machinery to the Water and Sewerage Board according to the needs of the city. It will be helpful in keeping it correct and after getting the new machinery, the efficiency of the water and sewerage board in Karachi will be improved, which will provide convenience to the citizens in their daily life and keep the city clean, he said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday imposed rain emergency in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in view of the forecast of the Meteorological department regarding rains, during which all the relevant departments of KMC will remain open 24 hours including on holidays. The heads of all departments related to rain emergency have been instructed to be present in the offices along with their staff and to keep the necessary machinery and other necessary things ready. In case of failure, strict disciplinary action will be taken under the relevant rules and regulations.

wahab condemns Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday in his message on Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran, strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The Mayor Karachi said that the Holy Quran is safe in the hearts of Muslims which no power can erase. He said that Muslims respect every religion and this is what our religion teaches us, so people of other religions must also respect Islam. He called for taking strict against those responsible for it.