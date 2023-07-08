KP traders demand boycott of trade with Sweden

PESHAWAR - Business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged protest rally against the recent desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden.

Provincial Minister Meher Elahi led the rally, which was organised by Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Peshawar Chamber of Commerce. The demonstrators, while carrying banners and placards, marched from Milad Chowk to historic Chowk Yadgar.

They were also holding copy of the holt book and kissed it while showing their love for it at the rally. The trader leaders on the occasion said that a meeting of OIC must be held to pass a resolution against countries which frequently harmed the sentiments of Muslims through such incidents.

They also demanded deportation of the Sweden ambassador from Pakistan till the Sweden government apologized and assured not to allow such incidents in future. They also demanded boycott of trader with Sweden in the current circumstances.