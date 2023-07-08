LCCI observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran Day

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday observed Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran to lodge the protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden. Taqadus-e-Quran Conference was also held on the occasion. LCCI Pres­ident Kashif Anwar presided-over the the Conference while Senior Vice Presi­dent Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran, Sikh Com­munity Leader Bushan Singh, Islamic Scholar, Tariq Sharif Zada, Chairman All Pakistan Ulma Board Maulana Asim Makhdoom, LCCI EC Members Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman, Raja Hassan Akhter, representatives of Sikh, Christian, Hindu Community, market leaders and people from different walks of life were present. A peaceful protest was also demonstrat­ed, the participants of which expressed their discontent over the desecration of Holy Quran. All the participants strong­ly condemned desecration of the Holy Quran saying that it is a vile act of rac­ism. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the business community strongly condemns this tragic incident and urges the international community to take a strong stand against this ugly act as this is not the freedom of expression but the terrorism. He said that it is a good omen that the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) immediately convened a meeting and other countries are also condemning but strong action is needed to stop such vile acts in future. The LCCI President said that desecration of the Holy Quran or any other holy book is a crime. He said that racism should not have any place in any part of the world. Kashif Anwar said that such an act con­tradicted international efforts to spread tolerance and peace. He said that all the countries around the globe should take effective measures to avoid such ugly acts. He said that such a willful despi­cable act cannot be justified under the pretext of freedom of expression.