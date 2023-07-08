LDA teams conduct operation against illegal constructions

LAHORE: - on the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the teams of LDA Town Planning Zone 3 conducted operation against illegal constructions and illegal commercial land use in Zafar Ali Road and Gulberg areas. During operation, several properties were sealed and demolished over different violations. During the operation, the LDA team demolished the illegal constructions on Plot No. 163 Block P, Similarly illegal constructions on Plot No. 5 at Zafar Ali Road and Plot No. 24, Block K in Gulberg were also demolished. Plot No. 1 B, Plot No. 4 C 1 and Plot No. 3 C located on the Zafar Ali road were sealed. Plot No. 9 D-1, Plot No 95 , Plot No D-1 86 in K Block Gulberg were sealed. Second Cup Cafe, Third Culture Coffee, private banks and well-known coffee shops situated at main boulevard gulberg.