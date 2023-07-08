Saturday, July 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LDA teams conduct operation against illegal constructions

Staff Reporter
July 08, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE:  -  on the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the teams of LDA Town Planning Zone 3 conducted op­eration against illegal constructions and illegal commercial land use in Zafar Ali Road and Gul­berg areas. During oper­ation, several properties were sealed and de­molished over different violations. During the operation, the LDA team demolished the illegal constructions on Plot No. 163 Block P, Similar­ly illegal constructions on Plot No. 5 at Zafar Ali Road and Plot No. 24, Block K in Gulberg were also demolished. Plot No. 1 B, Plot No. 4 C 1 and Plot No. 3 C located on the Zafar Ali road were sealed. Plot No. 9 D-1, Plot No 95 , Plot No D-1 86 in K Block Gulberg were sealed. Second Cup Cafe, Third Culture Coffee, private banks and well-known coffee shops situated at main boulevard gulberg.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023