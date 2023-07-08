Looted public money may be used in elections, fears SUP chief

HYDERABAD:-Sindh United party president Syed Zain Shah has said that “Zardari gang” has surpassed all records of corruption in Sindh and this looted public money will be spent on electioneering and buying ‘polls’.

Shah said at a party workers’ meeting held to honour elected local government representatives of SUP that 800 party candidates had participated in LG polls and 10pc of them won polls despite ruling party’s repression and strong arm tactics.

He said that if polls were held transparently in the country everything would get clear as to who people wanted to elect. Sindh was surrounded by outsiders and illegal immigrants, he said and accused PPP of bargaining away Sindh’s rights.

He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) government had failed to provide relief to masses and given nothing to people but unemployment and price hike. The situation was so uncertain that even future form of government was being announced before upcoming general election, he said, adding it was a clear example of pre-poll rigging.

He said that all Sindh friendly and nationalist forces would have to unite on one platform to counter Pakistan Peoples Party in elections in Sindh. He vowed to continue SUP’s struggle for legal and constitutional rights of Sindh. G.M. Syed’s struggle before 1972 was aimed at seeking Sindh’s political and constitutional rights within Pakistan’s framework, he said. SUP leader Roshan Buriro said that PPP had plundered resources of the province and added right from police officers to ordinary government officials all members of bureaucracy were involved in rigging. Despite that, SUP candidates won LG polls, he said.

He said that a consistent struggle was needed for Sindh’s autonomy for which all democratic and Sindh friendly forces would have to unite.

Ameer Azad Panhwar said that SUP’s success in LG election under present system was a big achievement. The struggle must continue as this would connect the party with masses, he said.

He said that SUP had always talked about geography, autonomy and resources of Sindh. The party should now focus on upcoming general elections, he said.